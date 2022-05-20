Title 42 set to expire Monday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A federal judge is expected to rule on a controversial Trump-era border policy Friday.

‘Title 42′ allows border agents to turn away migrants from claiming asylum using the coronavirus pandemic and public health as justifications.

Back in early April, the CDC said the policy is no longer necessary given the current public health conditions and the increased availability of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.

‘Title 42′ is scheduled to end on Monday; however, more than twenty states brought a lawsuit against the decision to terminate the policy.

If it is lifted, agents expect a drastic increase in migrants crossing the U.S. Mexico Border.

The Department of Homeland Security says it’s preparing for a surge by increasing resources and capacity at the southern border.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.