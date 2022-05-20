Trio of Alexander Bulldogs sign on the dotted line

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - It’s been a busy time over at Alexander with the end of the year festivities going on and seniors ready to move on including a trio of athletes that have all signed their letters of intent.

Three athletes from Alexander signed their name on the dotted line to take their talents to the next level.

The first one was volleyball player Victoria Guerrero who is staying home to represent the TAMIU Dustdevils, a decision that involved way more than just volleyball.

Guerrero says, signing day was a very special moment for her because she has been working for this goal for about nine years since she first started playing volleyball.

Guerrero says, “It’s nice to be home with my family and watch my sister grow up and also learn to love the same game as I do but most of it was I just really love the campus.”

The other student athlete is Marco Villanueva who is going 387 miles north to Corsicana Texas to play baseball for Navarro College where he will be studying business for the next couple of years.

Villanueva says it was the competition that drew him to Navarrow College, and he’s excited for what the future holds.

And lasty is Julian Verasti who is going to be running track for Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio.

During his time with the Bulldogs, Julian won multiple races and has a couple of records to his name but that isn’t the only thing Julian hopes to continue at the next level.

Verasti says, “Getting a scholarship has always been a dream of mine and Our Lady of the Lake was the school that came up to me and took me to their college and had me a visit and that was a memorable moment you know and hopefully I get the same thing that I had here which was making friends with the team the school the administration they helped me a lot so I hope I get the same thing in the college.

A big congratulations to all three of these seniors and to all our athletes that continue to see their athletic dreams come true this spring.

