Webb County Sheriff’s Office holds ceremony for Law Enforcement Week

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although the week is almost over, the celebrations for Law Enforcement week continued in Laredo.

On Friday morning, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office held an awards ceremony at the Webb County Commissioners Court.

This year’s recipient of the meritorious service is Corporal Maria de Lourdes Palacios.

Palacios is a 21-year veteran and currently teaches new employees the ropes as the supervisor of the jail division.

Palacios says she loves her jobs and coming into work every day.

“I always try to tell my co-workers, you know I get after them, because some of them are very young, very, very young and and I try to motivate them and teach them what I know since I’ve been there a long time”, said Palacios.

After the awards ceremony employees were able to enjoy a meal and some festivities.

