A Few More Shower Episodes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air is lifting above the cool airmass that reached our area Sunday. Rising air with waves in the upper level wind flow will produce a few more episodes of showers between late tonight and early Tuesday. Showers will perhaps be most widespread Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Hotter weather will slowly expand north through our area midweek and especially by next weekend.

