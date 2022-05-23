Shop Local
Accident on busy Laredo street sends five people to the hospital

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle car collision on a busy Laredo street sends several people to the hospital over the weekend.

The accident happened on Sunday at around 8:23 at the intersection of Jacaman and Arena Boulevard.

Paramedics arrived and found a two vehicle accident involving a total of six people; five females in their 20s and a man in his 20s.

Two women, a 24-year-old and a 27-year-old were treated and transported to LMC in serious condition.

Meanwhile, another two females, 23 and 21 were treated and transported to Doctors in stable condition.

A 22-year-old woman was treated and transported to LMC in stable condition and the 23-year-old man refused treatment.

The accident remains under investigation.

