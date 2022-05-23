City celebrates work of Laredo Health Authority

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department is taking time to honor the brains who helped us through the pandemic.

The City of Laredo will celebrate the work of Dr. Victor Treviño as the Laredo Health Authority.

Dr. Treviño first took the position in 2017 but recently announced he’ll be leaving the position at the end of this month.

The celebration will take place at 10 a.m. at the Laredo Health Department located at 2600 Cedar Avenue.

The public is invited to attend.

