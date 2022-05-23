Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Click It or Ticket campaign officially underway

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Click It or Ticket campaign is officially underway and this time it’s celebrating 20 years of protecting drivers.

Texas officers and deputies will be out in full force cracking down on the state’s seatbelt and child car seat laws.

Any violations can receive up to a $200 fine.

The enforcement period will last up until June 5.

This marks the campaign’s 20th anniversary.

TxDOT says the campaign has saved nearly 7,000 lives and prevented 120,000 serious injuries in its two-decade history.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: LISD
Laredo ISD approves new dress code for upcoming school year
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
A Few More Shower Episodes
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar speaks out on Title 42
LISD employees vent frustrations during board meeting
LISD workers vent frustrations over pay

Latest News

Accident on busy Laredo street sends five people to the hospital
File photo: Jacaman Road
Accident on busy Laredo street sends five people to the hospital
Click It or Ticket campaign officially underway
Click It or Ticket campaign officially underway
Registration underway for Laredo Summer Camps
Registration underway for Laredo Summer Camps