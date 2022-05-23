Click It or Ticket campaign officially underway

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Click It or Ticket campaign is officially underway and this time it’s celebrating 20 years of protecting drivers.

Texas officers and deputies will be out in full force cracking down on the state’s seatbelt and child car seat laws.

Any violations can receive up to a $200 fine.

The enforcement period will last up until June 5.

This marks the campaign’s 20th anniversary.

TxDOT says the campaign has saved nearly 7,000 lives and prevented 120,000 serious injuries in its two-decade history.

