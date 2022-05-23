Shop Local
DPS foil human smuggling attempt during high-speed chase

High-speed chase results in arrest
High-speed chase results in arrest(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - DPS arrest a human smuggler after leading officers on a chase.

The agency released dashcam video of the incident that happened last week.

In the video, a man led authorities on a high-speed car chase through several counties.

Video shows troopers deploy several spike strips which eventually caused the driver to stop.

The agency found a dozen undocumented people inside the vehicle.

The man was arrested and charged with smuggling of person and evading arrest.

