Dr. Ramirez officially signs as Laredo College President

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo College has a new president to take the helm of the institution.

Dr. Minita Ramirez accepted the LC Board of Trustees’ offer to be the president of the college.

Ramirez has 21 years of experiencing working at TAMIU and while she is the eighth president in the college’s 75 year history, she is the first permanent female president.

Dr. Ramirez says she’ll spend the summer working on the budget with plans on increasing student enrollment and preparing for next year’s legislative session.

She’ll also look into the athletic program which was recently voted down by the college’s board of trustees.

Dr. Ramirez says, hopefully our community can come together and understand it’s not that we don’t want athletics, I used to coach at Cigarroa when I taught there, it’s not that I’m against athletics, and I don’t think anybody is around the table, if you heard the comments of the board members, they too like athletics, and they do support athletics, we just have to be able to fiscally responsible to sustain athletics long-term.”

For now, Dr. Ramirez says the program is on hold and if any part of the program does return, it won’t happen until the fall of 2023.

Dr. Ramirez’ first official day on the job is July first.

