Four people indicted for smuggling meth inside strawberry puree

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Four people are facing charges of smuggling roughly 35 million dollars’ worth of meth inside strawberry puree.

On April 12 2022, federal agents at the World Bridge Trade were referred to a commercial shipment of frozen strawberry puree imported being imported into the U.S from Mexico.

During an X-Ray scan, the agents found anomalies inside several of the pallets.

The inspection resulted in the discovery of bags hidden under the frozen puree that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The following day, April 13, HSI agents conducted a controlled delivered of the shipment and found it was heading to Atlanta, Georgia.

The shipment was delivered to a storage unit in Georgia.

As a result, Zuriel Cordero Ferrer, Hery Mendez, Ivan Nunez Penaloza, Niz and Jorge Del Angel Ontiveros were arrested, indicted and charged with three felony counts ranging from conspiracy to import, distribute and possession of a controlled substance.

Their initial appearance is set for May 23rd at 1:40 p.m. before Judge Christopher dos Santos in Laredo.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.