Eighth Grader of the Month
Governor Abbott tours border in Eagle Pass

By NBC News Channel
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott made his way to the border on Monday.

He was in the town of Eagle Pass which is about two and a half hours away from Laredo as part of a tour with the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On the agenda for the day is an aerial tour of the Texas Mexico border where he will be joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw.

What’s next for Title 42?
Webb County proclaims Elder Abuse Month
Webb County aims to make bidding more transparent
Elections Office prepares for busy Election Day
County aims to make bidding policy more transparent
