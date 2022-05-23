Governor Abbott tours border in Eagle Pass

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott made his way to the border on Monday.

He was in the town of Eagle Pass which is about two and a half hours away from Laredo as part of a tour with the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On the agenda for the day is an aerial tour of the Texas Mexico border where he will be joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.