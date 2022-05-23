Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Laredo fighters prepare for upcoming brawl

By Gilberto Obregon
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Four local fighters from the Ramos Boxing Gym are getting ready for their upcoming brawls in June

Two of the four fighters happen to be the Ramos Brothers who were born and raised in Laredo and are also trained by their father.

The younger brother Alex Ramos spoke to our sister station Telemundo right after his training on what it means to be fighting in the same card as his older brother and the preparations leading up to the big bout.

Ramos says he has been training hard for a long time and now he is ready to showcase his skills in the ring.

Laredo fighters prepare for upcoming brawl
