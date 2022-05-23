Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Laredo Health Department offering low-cost vasectomies

By Brenda Camacho
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Men wanting to get their own form of contraception now have a chance to do so locally.

The Laredo Health Department is offering a low-cost vasectomy program.

The program was initiated last year with the help of federal funding.

Laredo Health Director Dr. Richard Chamberlain says they received over 300 responses, so they decided to make the program permanent.

Chamberlain says it’s important to offer this type of contraception option for men.

Last Monday, Laredo City Council agreed to allow the health department to recycle money collected from participants back into the program to continue helping patients cover the $560 cost of the procedure.

For more information, you can call clinical services at the health department at 795-4900.

