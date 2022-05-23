Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house

A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.(WLS)
By Stephanie Wade
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – It’s a disturbing story out of Chicago, where a man said he heard someone screaming for help from an abandoned home over the weekend.

The man called police, who then found a 36-year-old woman chained up inside the building on the city’s south side.

The woman said she was abducted, taken to the basement and attic, raped and handcuffed and chained inside the house.

She said she was there for four or five days.

The woman was released from a hospital Sunday morning in good condition.

Police are still searching for the abductor. Neighbors say the home has been vacant for more than 30 years. It’s among about half a dozen homes on the block that are abandoned.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Jacaman Road
Accident on busy Laredo street sends five people to the hospital
30-year-old Erika Arlene Flores
Woman wanted for aggravated robbery
File photo: LISD
Laredo ISD approves new dress code for upcoming school year
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
A Few More Shower Episodes

Latest News

FILE – Mark Zuckerberg controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an...
DC sues Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach
What’s next for Title 42?
What’s next for Title 42?
What’s next for Title 42?
Webb County proclaims Elder Abuse Month
Webb County aims to make bidding more transparent
Webb County aims to make bidding more transparent
Elections Office prepares for busy Election Day
Webb County Elections Office expects busy Election Day