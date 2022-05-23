Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Put a stop to elder abuse

By Roger Uvalle
Published: May. 23, 2022
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Commissioners Court has proclaimed the month of June as Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

Elder abuse includes physical, emotional, and sexual abuse as well as exploitation, neglect, and abandonment.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina says senior citizens have given and gone through a lot in their lives, so it’s important to take care of them since there are people out there taking advantage of them.

Judge Tijerina says, “I think what’s happening in our community and our society today is that a lot of people and it’s an embarrassing situation for a lot of our elderly people that we have, you know, they don’t want to say much, but it’s important; people are being taken advantage of and that’s something that breaks our hearts.”

According to the National Council on Aging, up to five million older Americans are abused every year, and the annual loss by victims of financial abuse is estimated to be at least 36.5 billion dollars.

If you or someone you know is being abused, you can call the Texas abuse hotline 1-800-252-5400.

