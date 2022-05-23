Registration underway for Laredo Summer Camps

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the end of the school year draws to a close, parents might be wondering what to do with their kids during the summer months.

The City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department is launching a summer camp program for kids of various age groups.

Children will have a chance to take part in several sports and outdoor activities all day long.

Registration for the programs started on Saturday, but if you were not able to make it out to the rec centers, you still have an opportunity to do so.

Eddie Millan with the department says registrations is available at any recreation center.

Millan says, it’s for children ages six to 15. They ask that you bring a birth certificate for each child.

The program is for three weeks, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and breakfast and lunch will be served.

The first session of the summer program starts on June first.

For more information you can call 956-729-4600.

