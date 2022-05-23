SCAN offering mental health services for children

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - May is known as Mental Health Awareness Month and Scan is advising the public about the many services it offers to the community.

Border Project Launch is one of those programs that is helping children and parents by guiding and supporting them.

San Juanita Guerra, a parent educator and mental health consultant for the Border Project Launch says this program is for children eight and under.

Guerra says they have several programs and services such as parent-child interactive therapy which is a special type of therapy where a trained counselor coaches the parents on how to best respond to their child’s behavior and how to solidify and form and strengthen their bond.

Guerra says they have a certified staff to be able to offer the courses via zoom, so students can connect wherever they are.

Scan says they are helping parents and caretakers so they can respond to behaviors that their children might have.

In addition, they say they offer these classes to educators who experience challenging behavior with their students.

If you have any questions about programs for children you can call 956-568-7198.

