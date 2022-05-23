Seniors suit up for all-star football game

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Seniors from southern cities got a chance to rock their colors one last time during the all star game.

The South Texas all-star game was back for the first time since the pandemic.

Several local players from United, South, Nixon, Martin and Alexander represented the city in this west versus east battle.

At the end of four quarters, the east side took the win with a score of 28 to 14.

After that both Javier Rodriguez and Armando Garza from United South were named offensive and defensive MVP of the game.

Armando Garza Jr. of United South says, “It felt real good. I didn’t know we were going to have this game and then they told us about it so I was excited and then I brought my helmet and to know that I was going to use it one last time it felt cool cause to get another one of these awards it feels real good and especially in this game playing with all of my friends and all of my family seeing me it feels good.

Javier Rodriguez of United South says, “It’s awesome it’s a great way to send us off into the real world after having football the first semester of high school and not being able to touch it for a long time like five months it’s fun to put the helmet back on and get on the field again.”

