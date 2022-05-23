Strong Thunderstorms Tonight

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The combination of a deep layer of moisture moving north near the Rio Grande and rising air with an upper level disturbance will bring tall thunderstorm clouds through our area this evening and tonight. Some of the storms will be severe with hail and high winds with the tallest cells, and very heavy rains. A bit of a break in the weather Tuesday afternoon followed by another shower chance with a cold front Wednesday morning. A number of sunny days will follow.

