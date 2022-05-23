United South Panther signs on the dotted line to play soccer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a busy afternoon at United South as not one but two panthers put their names on national letters of intent as they get to keep playing the sports they love at the next level.

Danna Flores put pen to paper to play for Paris Junior College starting next fall.

Flores not only suits up for United South but is also a part of the first ever Laredo Heat women’s team that is playing in the women’s premiere soccer league this summer.

It was in her freshman year that Flores really knew she wanted to play at the next level in soccer and she was able to make that dream a reality.

Flores says she is excited to pay at the next level and see that all her hard work paid off.

She says she plans to study law.

