United South’s Itzel Soto signs with TAMIU

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a dream come true for United South Panther Itzel Soto as she got a chance to sign on the dotted line to run for TAMIU.

The newest Dustdevil has been turning heads since she was a freshman in cross country.

Just this year helping United South win the South Texas Stampede Team Championship. The TAMIU Invite and the Javelina Event in Kingsville.

It wasn’t just long distance running for Soto though as she was also a part of the Panthers’ basketball team.

Soto says, “I feel nervous and excited, all my hard work, all my running throughout the four years has paid off, I’m here signing my letter of intent and I feel good, it’s exciting.”

Soto says she plans to study kinisology at TAMIU and hope to one day become a physical therapist.

Congratulations to Soto and good luck in TAMIU this fall.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.