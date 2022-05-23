Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

United South’s Itzel Soto signs with TAMIU

By Ryan Bailey
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a dream come true for United South Panther Itzel Soto as she got a chance to sign on the dotted line to run for TAMIU.

The newest Dustdevil has been turning heads since she was a freshman in cross country.

Just this year helping United South win the South Texas Stampede Team Championship. The TAMIU Invite and the Javelina Event in Kingsville.

It wasn’t just long distance running for Soto though as she was also a part of the Panthers’ basketball team.

Soto says, “I feel nervous and excited, all my hard work, all my running throughout the four years has paid off, I’m here signing my letter of intent and I feel good, it’s exciting.”

Soto says she plans to study kinisology at TAMIU and hope to one day become a physical therapist.

Congratulations to Soto and good luck in TAMIU this fall.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: Jacaman Road
Accident on busy Laredo street sends five people to the hospital
30-year-old Erika Arlene Flores
Woman wanted for aggravated robbery
File photo: Laredo Health Department
Laredo Health Department offering low-cost vasectomies
File photo: LISD
Laredo ISD approves new dress code for upcoming school year
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

United South Panther signs on the dotted line to play soccer
United South Panther signs on the dotted line to play soccer
Danna Flores signs on the dotted line
United South Panther signs on the dotted line to play soccer
Seniors suit up for all-star football game
Seniors suit up for all-star football game
Football players suit up for all star game
Seniors suit up for all-star football game