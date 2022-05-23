Webb County aims to make bidding policy more transparent

Webb County (KGNS) - Webb County is looking to add another layer of transparency when it comes to certain contracts they award.

Commissioners passed a policy that will now require a person who works at the county or any county official to make more information public when bidding on county contracts.

This comes amid weeks of public criticism against United ISD for awarding a sanitizing contract to sitting board member Ricardo Rodriguez that to date has paid out nearly half a million dollars.

The new policy will not necessarily prevent current employees from bidding on contracts but will add an extra step.

County commissioner John Galo says, “We’ll see who the ownership is and then if they want to do business and they’re the low bidder we will make sure we have a public hearing so people can come and express their views about it and so they know it’s not passed in the dark of night or passed very readily.”

The new policy only applies to people who have direct or indirect affiliation with Webb County that have businesses looking to contract with the county.

