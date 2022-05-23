Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Webb County Elections Office expects busy Election Day

Elections Office prepares for busy Election Day
Elections Office prepares for busy Election Day(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - This Tuesday, the Webb County Elections Office expects over 10,000 people to head out for Election Day.

The office was busy all day preparing for the big day.

One of the main races many are keeping their eye on is for District 28.

You will see a few familiar names including incumbent Congressman Henry Cuellar and Jessica Cisneros; both will face off to see who will represent the Democratic Party.

And for the Republican side, candidates Sandra Whitten and Casey Garcia are running to represent the Republican Party.

You can count on KGNS for complete Election Day coverage starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday

For information on polling sites you can click here or call the elections office at 956-523-4050.

Sunday 7 Day Forecast
A Few More Shower Episodes

What’s next for Title 42?
Webb County proclaims Elder Abuse Month
Webb County aims to make bidding more transparent
County aims to make bidding policy more transparent
