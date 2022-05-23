Webb County Elections Office expects busy Election Day

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - This Tuesday, the Webb County Elections Office expects over 10,000 people to head out for Election Day.

The office was busy all day preparing for the big day.

One of the main races many are keeping their eye on is for District 28.

You will see a few familiar names including incumbent Congressman Henry Cuellar and Jessica Cisneros; both will face off to see who will represent the Democratic Party.

And for the Republican side, candidates Sandra Whitten and Casey Garcia are running to represent the Republican Party.

For information on polling sites you can click here or call the elections office at 956-523-4050.

