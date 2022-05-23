What’s next for Title 42?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Monday was the day Title 42 was supposed to end but on Friday a federal judge blocked the Biden administration from lifting the restriction.

The Trump-era policy was put in place early on during the coronavirus pandemic to allow Border Patrol the ability to quickly process and deport people crossing illegally but what does this mean for migrants and shelters in town?

Monday was the day many people thought would signal the end of Title 42; however, the policy remains in place for now.

A local immigration attorney says for the most part, people who crossed over and fall under Title 42 will be returned and those still in the process of seeking asylum will stay in the process.

Title 42 still only applies to migrants from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico but migrants of other nationalities are not being deported to their countries and that’s keeping shelters busy.

Shelters such as the Holding Institute & Catholic Charities are receiving 50 people per day and some days up to 250 migrants.

It’s unknown for how long Title 42 will remain in place.

