Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Woman wanted for aggravated robbery

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 30-year-old woman is wanted for felony charge.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Erika Arlene Flores.

According to authorities, she is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

She is five feet, one inch, weighs roughly 108 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Her last known address is 600 El Monte Loop in Laredo, Texas.

If you know of Flores whereabouts, call 956-415-2878.

Callers could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: LISD
Laredo ISD approves new dress code for upcoming school year
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
A Few More Shower Episodes
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar speaks out on Title 42
LISD employees vent frustrations during board meeting
LISD workers vent frustrations over pay

Latest News

Accident on busy Laredo street sends five people to the hospital
File photo: Jacaman Road
Accident on busy Laredo street sends five people to the hospital
Click It or Ticket campaign officially underway
Click It or Ticket campaign officially underway
Click It or Ticket campaign officially underway
Registration underway for Laredo Summer Camps
Registration underway for Laredo Summer Camps