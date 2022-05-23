Woman wanted for aggravated robbery

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 30-year-old woman is wanted for felony charge.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Erika Arlene Flores.

According to authorities, she is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

She is five feet, one inch, weighs roughly 108 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Her last known address is 600 El Monte Loop in Laredo, Texas.

If you know of Flores whereabouts, call 956-415-2878.

Callers could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.