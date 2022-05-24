Incumbent Cuellar faces off against Cisneros once again

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - All eyes are on the race for Texas District 28 as Congressman Henry Cuellar faces off against challenger Jessica Cisneros.

Dozens of people showed up at Cuellar’s headquarters; many saying they have cast their vote during early voting and others voted on Tuesday.

Supporters say they are confident their candidate will win.

The seventeen-year incumbent Henry Cuellar led with over 48 percent in the march primary, while Cisneros received over 46 percent.

However, Cisneros nearly defeated Cuellar back in 2020.

Some of the hot topics that have been discussed are border security and abortion rights.

Reminder that District 28 also includes part of San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley.

Over 600,000 people live within District 28.

Throughout the evening KGNS News will be bringing you live coverage and provide updated numbers for the race as they become available.

