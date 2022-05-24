LISD holds remembrance ceremony in honor of Memorial Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is having a day of remembrance to honor all fallen war heroes, prisoners of war, and those who are missing in action.

LISD’s JROTC Cadets will participate in a roll call of all fallen American heroes, POW, and MIA, followed by the playing of patriotic music by the memorial middle school band and “Taps” by Trevino Magnet School instructor Roberto “Bobby” Lopez.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard will conduct a 21 gun salute.

A wreath will be placed in memory of the fallen soldiers.

The ceremony started at 9 a.m. in the Memorial Middle School Gymnasium located at 2002 Marcella Avenue.

