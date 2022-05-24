New magistrate judge joins Laredo federal court team

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We recently reported on the high number of federal cases that the U.S. Southern District of Texas Laredo courts handle each year.

This has led to the request for a third federal judge position to become available in Laredo but that’s not the only addition to Laredo’s federal courts.

In 2020, the Southern District named Christopher Dos Santos to assist the two sitting federal judges with the overwhelming docket of cases.

Judge Dos Santos says he’s grateful for having been born in the U.S.

He’s devoted to serving his country, even spending four years in active duty with the marines.

Which he says has given him a unique perspective when he’s on the bench.

Judge Dos Santos says, “To understand that even though cases may seem similar on their face, everybody that we see in court in different, and if I’m able to relate to them in any way to try to express to them that even though they may have had some setbacks in their life and made some poor choices, that’s everybody, everybody makes bad decisions sometimes, and even though that occurs, you’re still able to reinvent yourself and make a positive impact in the community.”

Judge Dos Santos joins the two current magistrates, Judge Diana Song Quiroga and Judge John Kazen.

Federal magistrates typically serve an eight-year term.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.