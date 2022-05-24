Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Renaming of the Santo Niño WIC clinic and mural unveiling

WIC Clinic unveils new name and logo
WIC Clinic unveils new name and logo
By Roger Uvalle
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Santo Niño WIC clinic has a new name. The clinic will now be known as the Carlos Rene & Raquel G. Ramirez WIC Clinic and Health Center.

The name change honors the Ramirez family and their support to the community. One of the sons, Carlos Rene Ramirez, Jr., who is an artist, was able to provide not only a mural but the new logo for the clinic. He says it is based off of the American Sign Language for ‘I love you.” He says, “it’s also a dove that [my mother is] known for drawing. The two fingers that cradle the baby [symbolizes] how the staff takes care of everybody that comes through here. So, it’s just an honor all around and I appreciate it.”

The mural Ramirez painted shows four panels that according to the artist transcends generations. They show the life cycle of families, from birth to taking care of our children by going to a WIC clinic, to graduation, and finally the child now an adult starting a family of their own.

The Carlos Rene & Raquel G. Ramirez WIC Clinic and Health Center is located at 2201 Saltillo Street.

