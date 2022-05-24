Shower Chance at Dawn, Sunnier Weather Follows

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front will reach our area around dawn Wednesday. Moist air will rise above the the leading edge of the cool air, producing tall rain clouds. We may catch the western portion of the showers and thundershowers that form along the front. Drier air behind the front will begin to clear skies during the afternoon. With the noon time sun high above the horizon this time of the year, we will see a warming trend beginning Thursday.

