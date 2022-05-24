Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Shower Chance at Dawn, Sunnier Weather Follows

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front will reach our area around dawn Wednesday. Moist air will rise above the the leading edge of the cool air, producing tall rain clouds. We may catch the western portion of the showers and thundershowers that form along the front. Drier air behind the front will begin to clear skies during the afternoon. With the noon time sun high above the horizon this time of the year, we will see a warming trend beginning Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

MGN
Teacher and 14 students killed in Uvalde school shooting
File photo: Jacaman Road
Accident on busy Laredo street sends five people to the hospital
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
LIVE: 18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting
30-year-old Erika Arlene Flores
Woman wanted for aggravated robbery
Migrant kidnapping
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating unlawful restraint case

Latest News

Monday 7 Day Forecast
Strong Thunderstorms Tonight
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
A Few More Shower Episodes
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Changes in Our Weather in My Forecast