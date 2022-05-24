Texas primary runoff election underway; polls close at 7 p.m.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tuesday, May 24 is Election Day for the Texas primary runoff elections and many are heading to the polls.

Colonel Santos Benavides Elementary School is one of the voting sites for precinct 371. That number is important to know because on Election Day unlike Early Voting, voters have to cast their ballot in their respective precinct.

On the ballot are two local races and some statewide races. In all the races, neither of the candidates were able to garner 50% of the vote back on Tuesday, March 1, so they had until May 24 to prove their case to the voters on why they deserved to be elected.

Keep in mind, if you voted Democrat or Republican in the main election, you’ll have to vote that same ticket today.

The polls will remain open on Tuesday, May 24 until 7 p.m. Make sure to bring with you an official ID with your photo on it -- it can be a passport, a Texas ID or a Texas driver’s license. For information on polling sites you can click here or call the elections office at 956-523-4050.

