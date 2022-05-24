Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Texas primary runoff election underway; polls close at 7 p.m.

By Mindy Casso
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tuesday, May 24 is Election Day for the Texas primary runoff elections and many are heading to the polls.

Colonel Santos Benavides Elementary School is one of the voting sites for precinct 371. That number is important to know because on Election Day unlike Early Voting, voters have to cast their ballot in their respective precinct.

On the ballot are two local races and some statewide races. In all the races, neither of the candidates were able to garner 50% of the vote back on Tuesday, March 1, so they had until May 24 to prove their case to the voters on why they deserved to be elected.

Keep in mind, if you voted Democrat or Republican in the main election, you’ll have to vote that same ticket today.

The polls will remain open on Tuesday, May 24 until 7 p.m. Make sure to bring with you an official ID with your photo on it -- it can be a passport, a Texas ID or a Texas driver’s license. For information on polling sites you can click here or call the elections office at 956-523-4050.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: Jacaman Road
Accident on busy Laredo street sends five people to the hospital
30-year-old Erika Arlene Flores
Woman wanted for aggravated robbery
File photo: Laredo Health Department
Laredo Health Department offering low-cost vasectomies
High-speed chase results in arrest
DPS foil human smuggling attempt during high-speed chase
Dr. Minita Ramirez
Dr. Ramirez officially signs as Laredo College President

Latest News

Robb Elementary School
Active shooter reported at Uvalde elementary school
MGN
Active shooter reported at Uvalde elementary school
Congressman Henry Cuellar vs Jessica Cisneros
The congressional primary runoff race in south Texas shifts into high gear
Congressional primary runoff race in south Texas shifts into high gear
Congressional primary runoff race in south Texas shifts into high gear
Texas primary runoff election underway; polls close at 7 p.m.
Texas primary runoff election underway; polls close at 7 p.m.