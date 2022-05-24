Title 42 still in place; what happens now?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Monday was supposed to mark the end of Title 42 but on Friday a federal judge blocked a move by the Biden administration from lifting the restriction.

The Trump-era policy had been put in place early on during the pandemic to quickly process and deport migrants from crossing illegally.

Abel Perez, who left Nicaragua with his family nearly a month ago fled his country because of the violence.

Abel says he fought for 25 days and thanks God for helping him get through it.

Carla Palma just like Abel left her country but she left Peru with her child.

As a woman, she says she was scared to cross the border since had heard horror stories.

Both migrants are being housed at Catholic Charities where they are waiting for their court date to seek asylum here in the U.S.

Meanwhile, they say they will be headed out to go stay with family in other states.

Title 42 which applies to Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador remains in place after a federal judge blocked the Biden administration from the restriction being lifted.

This Trump era policy was put into place during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Monday was supposed to be the day the restriction was lifted, but it is still in place.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says since Title 42 remains in place, this could give Border Patrol more time to get more resources they need.

Saenz says, he talks to Border Patrol, and they are not seeing any significant resources to deal with the surge that they expect but Title 42 is in place is good but it’s good until sometimes more resources.

What does it mean for migrants coming into the U.S and how long will Title 42 be in place?

Immigration attorney Jose Tellez says migrants will continue to enter the country.

Tellez says, “I think that if it goes up to the fifth circuit which Louisiana is part of the fifth circuit, we’ll see what happens at the fifth circuit and then eventually have to go to the supreme court to determine whether title 42 should stay in place.

Tellez goes on to say that he doesn’t see congress passing a law that would revoke Title 42; at least not in the near future.

At the moment there is no word when Title 42 will be lifted but Carla has hope everything will be fine at the end.

Carla says she feels that she is in a better place now and looks forward to what is ahead.

Here in town, shelters like Holding Institute and Catholic Charities are receiving 50 people per day even up to 250 migrants.

And they don’t think this will change.

