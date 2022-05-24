Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating unlawful restraint case

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a case where two women were allegedly held against their will at a property in south Laredo.

The incident happened on May 21 at around 9:30 p.m. when the Webb County Sheriff’s Office received a call saying that two females were being held against their will at a property on Mangana Hein Road.

The caller provided limited information and patrol deputies started to search the area.

After multiple traffic stops, two females from San Luis Potosi, Mexico were found and interviewed by the Criminal Investigations Division investigators.

Statements were taken from the victims and a report of unlawful restraint was filed.

The case remains under investigation.

