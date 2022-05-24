Who will take the seat for County Commissioner Precinct Four?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Also on the ballot is the race for Webb County Commissioner Precinct Four.

During the primaries, Ricky Jaime took the lead over incumbent Cindy Liendo.

Jaime came out on top after Election Day with 43.98% of the vote, or 1,665 votes, almost getting that 50 percent; meanwhile, Liendo had 39.83%, or 1,508 votes.

They faced off with Michael “Mike” Castañeda was the third candidate with 16.19%, or 613 votes.

Liendo was sworn in as commissioner back in 2018 after Jaime Canales resigned.

She also served as the LISD Board of Trustees and City Council member.

Ricky Jaime is a firefighter and a local business owner.

He is also the Board of Director of the non-profit organization called Giving Tree of South Texas and is part of other organizations.

Now the clock is winding down to see whether the County Commissioner Precinct Four seat will stay with Liendo, or if it will go to someone new like Jaime.

