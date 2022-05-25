Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Congressman Cuellar takes the lead in Democratic primary

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A total of 177 votes is the number that put the incumbent congressman for District 28 ahead of his challenger once all votes were counted.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, with all precincts counted and numbers turned in, Henry Cuellar garnered 22,694 votes or 50.2 percent of the vote to Jessica Cisneros’ 22,517 votes or 49.8 percent of the vote.

We caught up with Congressman Cuellar Tuesday night he says in the end, it was all about the voter turnout.

Cuellar says Webb County is his hometown; he was born, and he has family in Webb County.

The congressman says, “If you look at it, I think we had history made for Webb County. We had more votes in a runoff than in the primary race. That doesn’t happen, usually the numbers go down. In every county the numbers went down except for one county and that is Webb County. So, Webb County outperformed the other 253 counties and that speaks highly of the people here in Webb County.

When you compare voter turnout in Webb County versus Bexar County, which are the counties with the most constituents in District 28, Webb County brought out 20,853 voters as opposed to Bexar’s 11,865, a difference of 8,988 voters.

Congressman Cuellar will now face off with a Republican challenger come November who is projected to be Cassy Garcia who beat Sandra Whitten with 56.96 percent of the votes.

Congressman Cuellar projected to win primary runoff for district 28