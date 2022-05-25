Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

DPS says investigation continues into Uvalde shooter’s motive

DPS Sergeant Erik Estrada
DPS Sergeant Erik Estrada(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The investigation continues into what drove 18-year-old Salvador Ramos to the Tuesday shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Sergeant Erik Estrada from the Texas Department of Public Safety Laredo Office is in Uvalde and says Ramos shot his grandmother before opening fire at Robb Elementary School. Ramos’ grandmother remains in critical condition.

Estrada says several law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting and were able to evacuate students from other classrooms. “It’s a very difficult situation. We did have a tactical team that was able to go in and neutralized the subject and bring the threat down. We do have information that some officers were injured. Right now, everybody is in stable condition. Everybody is good.”

The shooter’s motive remains unknown, officials say.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
MGN
Teacher and 14 students killed in Uvalde school shooting
Congressman Henry Cuellar vs Jessica Cisneros
The congressional primary runoff race in south Texas shifts into high gear
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Migrant kidnapping
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating unlawful restraint case

Latest News

Fourth graders of Daiches Elementary show their support for Uvalde
Fourth graders of Daiches Elementary show their support for Uvalde
H-E-B to donate half a million dollars to victims of Uvalde shooting
File photo: H-E-B Laredo on McPherson and Del Mar
H-E-B donating $500,000 to families affected by Uvalde school shooting
Public officials speak out about Uvalde school shooting