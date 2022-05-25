Ricky Jaime projected as winner of Webb County Commissioner Precinct Four

Webb County. (KGNS) - Well after a close race during the March Primary election, it looks like the people of Precinct Four have spoken and they might have a new face representing them at commissioner’s court.

It was quite the celebration at Ricky Jaime’s Headquarters after early voting results showed him leading with 62 percent of the votes.

Jaime says, “We did put in a lot of work, I want to thank my family and my friends and the community for their trust, we are looking forward to go ahead and starting to work and pay attention to precinct four, it was a long campaign but we are happy to go ahead and get to this point.”

Surrounded by family and friends, Mr. Jaime spoke about the future of precinct four and what projects he has in mind, specifically when it comes to alleviating traffic congestion.

“Our community, we depend on the industrial trade, international trade industry and I think we need to start addressing funding for it and make sure that we continue to being the strongest inland port in the country”, said Jamie.

Meanwhile, incumbent for County Commissioner Precinct Four, Cindy Liendo only managed to get 38 percent of the votes.

We caught up with Liendo and asked her how she feels about the results so far.

“Of course, I’m disappointed, the numbers we have seen so far, he has a great lead so far, it doesn’t look like we’re going to overcome it on election day, I just want to say thank you to everyone who took the time to come out and vote and everybody who supported me in the past”, said Liendo.

After being in the seat for roughly four years, we asked Liendo how she feels about handing the button off to Jaime.

Liendo says, “I just hope that he continues to fulfill the promises that he made and I trust the voters and if that’s what their decision was to elect him, we’ll just be watching out and just make sure that he keeps his promises and I wish him the best of luck.”

In the end, final unofficial results show Ricky Jaime with a total of 2,656 votes and Cindy Liendo at 1,888.

So it looks like Jaime will be taking the seat in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.