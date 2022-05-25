Fourth graders of Daiches Elementary show their support for Uvalde

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The tragedy of the Uvalde school shooting has hit close to home.

Laredo elementary students have come together to show their support for the families affected by this act of senseless violence.

With white and marron ribbons in their hands, fourth graders over at Leon Daiches Elementary placed them around their school as a sign of solidarity for those who perished at Robb Elementary on Tuesday.

Fourth graders took time to remember the lives of their fellow colleagues, many of which were victims in the same grade.

To remember the lives lost on that day, fourth graders took patters into their own hands and organized the event.

With help from their teacher, they wanted to pay their respects to the families affected.

Their little hearts filled with sadness and broken.

Each student signed a card with their names and a message saying:

Our hearts are with Robb Elementary and the Uvalde Community but the students say signing these cards and tying ribbons was not enough.

So, they decided to collect teddy bears in memory of each student that sadly passed away

With a heavy heart, the principal of Daiches says she is heartbroken by this horrific attack.

The district says the letters will be sent out on Wednesday and the teddy bears will be sent over the weekend.

