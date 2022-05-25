Shop Local
H-E-B donating $500,000 to families affected by Uvalde school shooting

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Tx (KGNS) - Texas-based grocery store chain, H-E-B has decided to help the Texas community of Uvalde by donating $500,000 to help the families affected by Tuesday’s school shooting.

A statement released from the H-E-B Facebook page says, “Texans witnessed another senseless act of violence that, this time, descended upon an elementary school in Uvalde, taking more than 20 innocent lives. As a member of the Uvalde community for decades, H-E-B is committed to support our Partners and neighbors who have been affected by this tragic situation.”

Texans who would like to get involved in their efforts can contribute in store as part of a curbside or delivery order in the Favor Delivery App, or at heb.com/donate.

All of the donations will go to the Spirit of Giving Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit H-E-B created in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and the Sutherland Springs

All of the funds from the donations will go to benefit the victims and families Robb Elementary School.

