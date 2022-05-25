Helping local women feed infants during formula shortage

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The massive baby formula shortage has impacted families across the country and Laredo is no different.

Paulina Massieu, a registered dietician with WIC here locally says some women have come to them saying they’ve had trouble finding the formula they need. They say they have even had to find other work-arounds.

Massieu says, ”Substituting some of the formulas for different brands, we could do either concentrated, ready-to-use, if they find those at the store. There are also larger can sizes we can substitute, depending on what they can find at the stores. There’s a shortage in all the stores, so we recommend that you go look, and let us know what there is, so we can substitute it. You just need to come to the clinic so we can do the change on your card and make that available for you.”

The clinic says they have also worked with pharmacies in tracking down certain formulas or placing orders.

