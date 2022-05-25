Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

How to talk to children about tragic news

The Texas school shooting is triggering fear and worry in children. Experts weigh in on how to best talk to them about tragic news. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The images are difficult for anyone, but the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, may cause fear in worry in small children who see or hear about it.

Licensed clinical psychologist Marisa Azaret said parents should first assess their own feelings.

“Is it anger? Is it despair? Is a serious anxiety, a severe anxiety? Once you do that, try to find some balance and then address your child,” she said.

Azaret said that kids of any age can be bothered by what they are seeing and that images can show up in nightmares and night terrors. She recommends monitoring what children see.

If they are too young, turn off the TV to guard against those disturbing images.

Experts said when kids see the same story, they may think the disaster is happening again and again.

“You might see regression. Children that were already toilet trained, for example, they are regressing. Children that were sleeping alone in their bedroom, they might regress and not be able to do so. So we need to be patient,” Azaret said.

If they are older, you may want to limit their time watching the news or on the internet.

Azaret said asking questions and talking to children about their worries and concerns can help them get back on track emotionally.

“Talking to them at their level in a concrete way, reassuring them, telling them that mom is here, that dad is here,” she said.

It is important to reassure children that adults in schools work hard to keep them safe.

Azaret said all children need extra love and support right now.

The American Psychological Association advises parents to seek professional help if their child is in need of more assistance.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
MGN
Teacher and 14 students killed in Uvalde school shooting
Congressman Henry Cuellar vs Jessica Cisneros
The congressional primary runoff race in south Texas shifts into high gear
Migrant kidnapping
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating unlawful restraint case
Congressman Cuellar faces off against Cisneros once again
Incumbent Cuellar faces off against Cisneros once again

Latest News

Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Greg Abbott for governor in 2022, interrupts a...
Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas mass shooting news conference
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive
South Texas Blood & Tissue Center helps victims of Uvalde
Your blood donations can help the victims of Uvalde
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
LIVE: Biden signs policing order on anniversary of George Floyd’s death
FILE - In this July 13, 2007 photo, workers with the Pebble Mine project test drill in the...
EPA proposes restrictions in fight over Alaska mine