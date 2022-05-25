KGNS on location: 19 children, 2 adults killed, multiple others injured in Uvalde shooting

UVALDE, TX. (KGNS) -The state and the nation continue to stand by the community of Uvalde as they continue to mourn the lives lost in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Governor Greg Abbott, state, and law enforcement officials held a press conference at Uvalde High School where they spoke about the details of the investigation.

This horrific tragedy claimed the lives of 21 people, 19 of which were children, two were adult educators.

Among the injured are 17 people who were also injured in addition, but those wounds are said to be non-life threatening.

All of the victims have been identified and they have been turned over to their family members.

The governor started the press conference by saying that evil lurks everywhere, and that the Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.

Meanwhile, Robb Elementary School continues to be filled with law enforcement officers as they investigate the scene for any additional evidence.

The gunman was an 18-year-old high school dropout at Uvalde High School.

Authorities say he had an AR-rifle with two 23 rounds and was living with his grandma.

Before he went to the campus, he shot his grandma who survived the attack.

The gunman then got into his grandma’s vehicle and headed to Robb Elementary School where he opened fire and killed the 21 individuals.

Governor Abbott referred to this as a mental health problem

When asked about gun control, Governor Abbott said that this is a mental health problem and more needs to be done about helping those with mental health issues.

He also went on to say that other states like Chicago, New York and California experience more gun violence, despite the laws they have in place when it comes to guns.

