KGNS on location: At least 19 killed in school shooting in Uvalde

UVALDE, TX. (KGNS) - Tragedy hits close to home, roughly two hours away from Laredo.

A gunman allegedly opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Roughly 19 children and two adults were killed.

According to a Texas State Senator briefed on the situation, many elements are still under investigation such as if there were any possible warning signs ahead of time, and how he may have acquired the weapons.

Meanwhile, the community of Uvalde, the community of roughly 10,000 remains in shock over the devastating shooting.

Many places of worship and nonprofits are hosting candlelight prayer vigils for those who lost their lives.

The Uvalde CISD has set up a grief counseling center at the civic center for those who have experienced trauma.

They have also canceled classes for the remainder of the school year in light of the tragedy.

