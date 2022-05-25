Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

KGNS on location: At least 19 killed in school shooting in Uvalde

By Jerry Garza
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, TX. (KGNS) - Tragedy hits close to home, roughly two hours away from Laredo.

A gunman allegedly opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Roughly 19 children and two adults were killed.

According to a Texas State Senator briefed on the situation, many elements are still under investigation such as if there were any possible warning signs ahead of time, and how he may have acquired the weapons.

Meanwhile, the community of Uvalde, the community of roughly 10,000 remains in shock over the devastating shooting.

Many places of worship and nonprofits are hosting candlelight prayer vigils for those who lost their lives.

The Uvalde CISD has set up a grief counseling center at the civic center for those who have experienced trauma.

They have also canceled classes for the remainder of the school year in light of the tragedy.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

MGN
Teacher and 14 students killed in Uvalde school shooting
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
File photo: Jacaman Road
Accident on busy Laredo street sends five people to the hospital
Congressman Henry Cuellar vs Jessica Cisneros
The congressional primary runoff race in south Texas shifts into high gear
30-year-old Erika Arlene Flores
Woman wanted for aggravated robbery

Latest News

Race for District 28 heats up!
Race for District 28 heats up!
KGNS on location: At least 19 killed in school shooting in Uvalde
KGNS on location: At least 19 killed in school shooting in Uvalde
Lightning and a thunder
Lightning and a thunder
Ricky Jaime takes the lead
Ricky Jaime projected as winner of Webb County Commissioner Precinct Four