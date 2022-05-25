Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
KGNS on location: Uvalde community continues to mourn students and teachers killed in shooting

By Jerry Garza
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The community of Uvalde continues to mourn the students and teachers killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Officials say the 18-year-old gunman allegedly barricaded himself into a fourth-grade classroom and opened fire killing at least 19 children and two teachers.

Community members are coming to grips with the realization that their community of roughly 15,000 people is now the scene of the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook which took place ten years ago.

The Uvalde Civic Center has become staging center.

Governor Abbott and other state officials are expected to meet at the civic center to lend support and help the community recover from the devastation.

The city is coming together to provide counseling and even a blood drive to those who were injured in the shooting.

Governor Abbott tweeted saying that Texans are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and the community of Uvalde.

