Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredo Fire crews help woman and three children from car stalled in ditch

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a busy night for the Laredo Fire Department on Tuesday as rescue crews sprang into action to help rescue a family whose car ended up in a ditch.

The incident happened at around 11:09 p.m. at the intersection of Cullaton and Kirby.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a car inside a ditch; the vehicle was carrying four passengers during the time of the incident.

Fire officials managed to help rescue a 39-year-old and her three children, a 10, eight-year-old and an eight-month-old.

All managed to exit the vehicle without incident.

All were treated at the scene, and none were transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
MGN
Teacher and 14 students killed in Uvalde school shooting
Congressman Henry Cuellar vs Jessica Cisneros
The congressional primary runoff race in south Texas shifts into high gear
Migrant kidnapping
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating unlawful restraint case
Congressman Cuellar faces off against Cisneros once again
Incumbent Cuellar faces off against Cisneros once again

Latest News

Tuesday night's Thunderstorm
Laredo Fire Department springs into action during severe thunderstorm
Laredo Fire crews help woman and children from car stalled in ditch
Congressman Henry Cuellar vs Jessica Cisneros
Congressman Cuellar takes the lead in Democratic primary
Congressman Cuellar projected to win primary runoff for district 28