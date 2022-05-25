Laredo Fire crews help woman and three children from car stalled in ditch

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a busy night for the Laredo Fire Department on Tuesday as rescue crews sprang into action to help rescue a family whose car ended up in a ditch.

The incident happened at around 11:09 p.m. at the intersection of Cullaton and Kirby.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a car inside a ditch; the vehicle was carrying four passengers during the time of the incident.

Fire officials managed to help rescue a 39-year-old and her three children, a 10, eight-year-old and an eight-month-old.

All managed to exit the vehicle without incident.

All were treated at the scene, and none were transported to the hospital.

