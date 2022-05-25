Laredo Fire Department springs into action during severe thunderstorm

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a busy night for the Laredo Fire Department on Tuesday night as they helped render aid during the severe thunderstorm.

According to fire officials, they helped, four stranded motorists, four electrical wires that were down and one electrical transformer fire.

Fortunately, no critical injuries were reported as a result of the storm.

Fire officials would like to remind residents to stay away from flooded areas.

If you see a large body of water on the street, turnaround don’t drown.

Also keep your pets indoors.

In the event of large hail, stay in a down stars room toward the center of your house, away from any windows.

