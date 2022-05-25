Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredo resident says storm caused thousands of dollars worth of damages

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A neighborhood wakes up to find thousands of dollars in damages left behind on their property after Tuesday night’s storm.

The resident lives at the 1000 block of Rancho Penitas Road which is roughly 10 miles north of Mines Road.

Neighbors say the strong winds lifted part of their roofs, and damaged several windshields.

Residents also say the heavy rain seeped into their homes and caused water damage.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
MGN
Teacher and 14 students killed in Uvalde school shooting
Congressman Henry Cuellar vs Jessica Cisneros
The congressional primary runoff race in south Texas shifts into high gear
Migrant kidnapping
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating unlawful restraint case
Congressman Cuellar faces off against Cisneros once again
Incumbent Cuellar faces off against Cisneros once again

Latest News

Fire crews rescue family from vehicle that landed in ditch
Fire crews rescue family from vehicle that landed in ditch
UISD discusses safety in wake of Uvalde school shooting
UISD discusses safety in wake of Uvalde school shooting
Laredo resident says storm caused thousands of dollars worth of damages
Uvalde community continues to mourn students and teachers killed in shooting
Uvalde community continues to mourn students and teachers killed in shooting