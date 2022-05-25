Laredo resident says storm caused thousands of dollars worth of damages

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A neighborhood wakes up to find thousands of dollars in damages left behind on their property after Tuesday night’s storm.

The resident lives at the 1000 block of Rancho Penitas Road which is roughly 10 miles north of Mines Road.

Neighbors say the strong winds lifted part of their roofs, and damaged several windshields.

Residents also say the heavy rain seeped into their homes and caused water damage.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

