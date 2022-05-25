LULAC creates fund to help Uvalde shooting victims and families

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The largest and oldest grassroots civil rights organization, LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens), is calling for the public’s help to support the community of Uvalde. On the organization’s national website, they are collection funds to go directly to the families of victims and survivors.

The league says 90% of the students of Robb Elementary School identify as Hispanics and more than 4/5s are economically disadvantaged.

The league’s state director, Rudy Rosales, who is in Uvalde, says the LULAC national president is meeting up with president Joe Biden about the shooting “to discuss these lax laws that will allow all these weapons of mass destruction to get into the hands of young men who do these despicable and horrible things.” He goes on to say, “we need to do some sensible gun control and we need to do it now. But more than that, I want to let the community of Uvalde know that the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the nation is here with them.”

You can head here if you would like to donate.

