Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

LULAC creates fund to help Uvalde shooting victims and families

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The largest and oldest grassroots civil rights organization, LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens), is calling for the public’s help to support the community of Uvalde. On the organization’s national website, they are collection funds to go directly to the families of victims and survivors.

The league says 90% of the students of Robb Elementary School identify as Hispanics and more than 4/5s are economically disadvantaged.

The league’s state director, Rudy Rosales, who is in Uvalde, says the LULAC national president is meeting up with president Joe Biden about the shooting “to discuss these lax laws that will allow all these weapons of mass destruction to get into the hands of young men who do these despicable and horrible things.” He goes on to say, “we need to do some sensible gun control and we need to do it now. But more than that, I want to let the community of Uvalde know that the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the nation is here with them.”

You can head here if you would like to donate.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
MGN
Teacher and 14 students killed in Uvalde school shooting
Congressman Henry Cuellar vs Jessica Cisneros
The congressional primary runoff race in south Texas shifts into high gear
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Resident says storm caused thousands of dollars of damages
Laredo resident says storm caused thousands of dollars worth of damages

Latest News

Storm causes damage and destruction in Zapata
Flooding reported in Zapata
Storm causes damage and flooding in Zapata
File photo: UISD
UISD investigates alleged threatening list created by student
LULAC creates fund to help Uvalde shooting victims
Robb Elementary student recalls terrifying moments gunman snuck into campus