Eighth Grader of the Month
Pet of the Week: Lorenzo

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s Pet of the Week segment, the Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for a family who would like to foster little Lorenzo.

Lorenzo is two and a half months-old, so he is not able to get his rabies vaccines just yet, so he won’t be up for adoption until he’s at least 12 weeks old.

Although he’s not available for adoption, you can foster at the shelter and take care of him until he is ready for his new home.

Lorenzo also has a sibling at the shelter as well, so if you are a cat lover and wouldn’t mind taking home two little kittens, his little sibling will also be available as well.

Animal experts say it’s good to have two kittens to allow for good socialization.

If you would like to adopt Lorenzo or any other kitten, you can contact (956) 625-1860.

