Public officials speak out about Uvalde school shooting

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - KGNS news has been following the story about the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas four nearly 24 hours.

We’ve heard from different leaders Laredo and local school districts about their comfort words to this community.

From U.S Congressman Henry Cuellar to State Senator Judith Zaffini, dozens of officials have spoken out on the tragedy.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says he’s grieving with the families; meanwhile, Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina calls this a “heinous act of violence”.

Many are wondering if there were signs missed to prevent this tragedy.

Retired FBI agent Raul Salinas says there were several signs that went unnoticed that could have prevented the tragedy.

For over two decades, Salinas was part of the force and says the signs were placed on social media.

Salinas believes this tragedy could have been prevented if someone had spoken out and reported suspicious behavior.

Although Salinas refuses to name the shooter, he wants the public to focus on the victims and their families.

Salinas says if people see something suspicious, they need to call 911 rather than take their chances.

He says these types of investigations take a while, since authorities have more than one crime scene to look at.

Salinas says new legislation needs to pass like gun reform.

He says that by doing nothing, these tragedies will continue.

